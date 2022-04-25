SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,543 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $416,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $760.71.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $530.14. 10,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,368. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $486.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

