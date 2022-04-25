Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives $215.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIOVF. Barclays raised their target price on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DNB Markets raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS BIOVF remained flat at $$24.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

