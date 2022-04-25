Swingby Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $762,347.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001712 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 612,873,342 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.