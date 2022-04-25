T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,775 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $133.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $174.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

