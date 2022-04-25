Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It engages in the exploration and development of gold properties primarily in Tanzania. The Company’s principal properties include Buckreef Project, Kigosi Project, Lunguya Project Area, Itetemia Property and Luhala Property. Tanzanian Gold Corp, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation, is based in TORONTO Ontario. “

Shares of TRX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 143,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Tanzanian Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

