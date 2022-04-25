Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $507,500.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TGT stock opened at $241.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.08. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

