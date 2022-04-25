Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 8%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.95. 10,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 295,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 69.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

