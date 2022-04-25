Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 8%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.95. 10,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 295,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 69.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
