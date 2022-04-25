Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.47.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -132.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.04.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 23.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,209 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tenable by 200.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

