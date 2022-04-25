Tendies Achieves Market Cap of $94,850.19 (TEND)

Tendies (TEND) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Tendies has a market cap of $94,850.19 and approximately $6.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

