Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Receives $47.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 295,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,011,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

