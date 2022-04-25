Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded down $8.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $996.11. The stock had a trading volume of 660,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,929,662. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $984.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

