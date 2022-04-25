Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 3.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.05% of Tesla worth $539,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

TSLA stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. 23,232,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,731,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $937.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $984.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

