Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tesla by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $7.03 on Monday, hitting $998.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,737,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,211,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 135.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $937.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.77. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

