Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Critical Contrast

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.99 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Tesla $53.82 billion 18.62 $5.52 billion $7.37 135.42

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vicinity Motor and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesla 8 7 15 0 2.23

Tesla has a consensus target price of $955.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor N/A N/A N/A Tesla 13.51% 28.11% 13.93%

Summary

Tesla beats Vicinity Motor on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

