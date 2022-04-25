Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,291.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $960.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,005.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $937.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

