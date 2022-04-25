The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Trimmed by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. 25,066,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,836,814. The company has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

