The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). GAP reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

GPS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 1,195,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,520,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. GAP has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in GAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.