The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.