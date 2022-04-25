The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. 48,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,729. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.