The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,575 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Williams Companies worth $380,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 156,994 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of WMB traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. 132,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

