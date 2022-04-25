The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 189,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

