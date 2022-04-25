Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Up 7.5%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 21,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 600,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
CURV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.39.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $8,487,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
