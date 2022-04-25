Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 7.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71. 387,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,417,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Transocean by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

