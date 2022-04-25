Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 6.7%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 10,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 348,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Tricida by 11,449.0% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

