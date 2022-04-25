Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 6.7%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 10,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 348,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Tricida by 11,449.0% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.