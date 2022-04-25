TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.02. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

