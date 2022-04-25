Truist Financial Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $60.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EQT by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

