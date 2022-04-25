Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.92

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 70994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.