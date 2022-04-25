Trumpcoin Achieves Market Cap of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

