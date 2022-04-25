U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $50.42. 385,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

