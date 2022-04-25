Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Sells $1,004,500.00 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UNP opened at $234.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

