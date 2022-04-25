Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210,445 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $84,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.30. 5,090,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,998. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.