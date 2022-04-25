United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.90. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

About United States Antimony (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.