United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.90. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.
About United States Antimony (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.