United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $111.52

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.52 and last traded at $111.52, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.85.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $635.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $46.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

