Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $132.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

