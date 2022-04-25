Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,688 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $17.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $690.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.56%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
