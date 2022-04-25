Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,688 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $17.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $690.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

