USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.86.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that USA Truck will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in USA Truck by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in USA Truck by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in USA Truck by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

