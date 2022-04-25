USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.97

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.97 and last traded at $77.11, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

