Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.95 and last traded at $46.37. 10,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 578,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

