Validity Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $329,890.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00008147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002431 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,561,600 coins and its circulating supply is 4,559,955 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars.

