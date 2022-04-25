Validity (VAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.92 Million

Validity (VAL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $21,479.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00008293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002417 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,560,992 coins and its circulating supply is 4,559,347 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

