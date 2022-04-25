Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,721,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,319,000 after purchasing an additional 833,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,320. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43.

