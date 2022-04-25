Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,750,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,817.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.01. 94,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,856. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

