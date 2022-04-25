Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 208.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,928 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,601,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,053,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

