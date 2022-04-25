Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW traded down $5.01 on Monday, reaching $183.56. 10,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average is $188.93. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.