Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

