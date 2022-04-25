Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.