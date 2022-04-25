Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 2028801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

The firm has a market cap of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,147,000 after buying an additional 2,554,787 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 424,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 539.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 414,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

