VeChain (VET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $236.93 Million

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.55 billion and approximately $236.93 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008168 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.