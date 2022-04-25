Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $368.46 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Velas has a total market cap of $368.46 million and $6.49 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002242 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004375 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000247 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,292,183,272 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.