Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,209,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 397,927 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,195,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,712,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,667. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.